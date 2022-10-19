Colleges to face action for non-participation in CYF

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the CYF festival held on Bamu campus on Wednesday.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the syllabus of academic examinations is revised yearly while the syllabus of life’s test changes daily. He said that the marks of colleges which failed to participate in the festival would be deducted from Academic Audit.

“The administration will ensure that there will be no error in next year’s Youth Festival. Makarand Anaspure and Bharat Ganeshpure brought status to the language of their regions-Marathwada and Vidarbha (east)- respectively on the State level,” he added.

Deans Dr Chatna Sonkamble, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar and Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Ananad Deshmukh, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Vidya Pradhan and others were present.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath also guided. Earlier, Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar made an introductory speech. Dr Vinod Jadhav conducted the proceedings of the programme while registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle proposed a vote of thanks.