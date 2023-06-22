Colleges & university teachers to get training in Infosys

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will arrange a faculty development programme (FDP) for teachers of the university and affiliated colleges between August 3 and 11, at Infosys company under the ‘Skill India’ initiative of the Government of India.

Bamu has a tie-up with Infosys BPO Ltd for the overall development of the Industry-Academia relationship. This is a ‘Train the Trainer’ programme which includes how to train the students on Facilitation Skills, Quantitative Aptitude and Analytical Skills, English Communication and Language Enhancement.

After getting trained in this regard, faculties will train their own department and college students and help them to be employable.

Only 20 candidates will be selected for the training. The last date for applying is July 5. For details, one may contact Bamu Placement Officer Girish Kale. Interested faculty members and teachers can apply online at the given link (https://tinyurl.com/45cetsnn).