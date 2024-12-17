Come with idea, go with product: 'CIPET' director Dr Rao

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The current time is to launch 'startups' with new concepts. So, young researchers should come with new ideas and concepts and return with products,” said Dr A K Rao, the director of Central institute Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology ('CIPET).'

He was speaking at a valedictory ceremony for the university-level Ashikhar festival conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at CFART on Sunday. A total of 250 students from 175 teams participated in the festival. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council member Dr Ankush Kadam, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Yogita Patil, director of Students Development Board and Avishkar Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe were seated on the dais. Dr A K Rao and VC Dr Vijay Fulari presented the prizes to the winners.

Dr Rao urged the youths to visit CIPET and use its facilities to convert their concepts into products. In his presidential speech, VC Dr Vijay Phulari said actively participating in research work is more important than winning or losing. Dr Bhaskar Sathe made an introductory speech. Dr Parag Haase conducted the programme proceedings while Dr Anand Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

47 teams to participate in state-level

“A total of 47 teams that secured first place in all categories will participate in the state-level Avishkar invention festival to be held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology, Lonere”, said Dr Bhaskar Sathe. “The university will make arrangements for the preparation and sending of these young researchers,” said Dr Kailash Ambhure.