Commenting on Amruta Fadnavis's social media account lands CA in jail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city police have arrested a local Chartered Accountant (CA) for making an objectionable comment on the Twitter account of Amruta Fadnavis, the noted banker and wife of the deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Acting upon the information of the BJP office-bearers the cyber police geared up and in a few hours succeeded in detaining Atish Omprakash Kabra (35, Narhari Vasant Vihar, New SBH Colony, Jyotinagar).

It may be noted that the deputy CM’s wife is active on different social media platforms and is followed by lakhs of followers. She would express her views on different incidents, happenings, festivals and other occasions. The media take cognizance of her many social media posts. In reaction to one of her posts, the local CA made an objectionable comment on June 30.

The BJP leaders noted the tweet. Accordingly, the BJP’s state vice president of Janta Yuva Morcha Rajendra Sable and city president (women's wing) Amruta Palodkar informed the cyber cell police inspector Praveena Yadav about the objectionable comment. She launched a hunt after going through Atish’s profile and detained him in a few hours. Acting upon the complaint of Palodkar, the CA has been booked under Sections 292 and 509 of IPC and Sections 67 (A) and 67 © of IT Act 2000.

Police are keeping a vigil: PI

Atish is a chartered accountant. We detained him on Friday. An offence has been registered against him and further action is on by police. Besides, the objectionable comment made by him has been also removed from social media. Citizens should act responsibly while using social media. The police are keeping a vigil on all the suspicious movements on different social media platforms, said PI Praveena Yadav.