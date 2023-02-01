Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday present her fifth straight budget later today. This will also be the full budget of Modi 2.0 govt before the next parliamentary Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. elections in 2024.

She is expected to deliver Budget 2023 speech at 11 AM today. Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, the stock market opened on a positive note. The Sensex was currently up by 437.32 points and trading at 59,987.22.The Union Budget 2023 might not offer any major relief to households due to fiscal restraints. It would focus on long-term growth instead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections. She might tweak tax rules including an alteration to the structure of capital gains tax, which would encourage investments.

