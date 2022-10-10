Commerce Forum AT Sir Sayyed College

Aurangabad, Oct 10: The Commerce Forum was set up by the Department of Commerce, Sir Sayyed College for the undergraduate students, recently. Company Secretary and Chartered Accountant Samruddhi Lunawat Chairperson, Aurangabad Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretary of India inaugurated the Forum. Head, department of Commerce Dr Qazi Baseer Ahmed delivered the welcome address. Dr U Y Memon introduced the guest and conducted the programme.

The Forums aims to bridge the knowledge and skills gap between industry and academia and upgrade the knowledge of the students about various sectors in and apart from their area of specialization by conducting workshops, seminars visits and short term courses. Chairperson RECWS Dr Shamama Parveen, principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed and Dr Vasiullah Pathan guided the organisers.