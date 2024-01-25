Commissioner Ardad holds discussion with Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In response to Manoj Jarange organizing a grand march from Antarwali Sarati to Mumbai for Maratha reservation, divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad engaged in a crucial half-hour discussion with Jarange on the route to Mumbai.

The government, striving to prevent the march from reaching Mumbai, is actively negotiating with Jarange. The meeting, held between Pune and Mumbai, addressed Jarange's demands and focused on the government-issued circular and the ongoing survey.

Senior government officials were present during the discussion. Ardad, in constant communication with Jarange during the march, assured that the government is sending the requested GR and circular. Anticipating Jarange's satisfaction, Ardad expressed optimism that the discussions will yield positive outcomes. He also revealed ongoing communication with Jarange, having previously met him in Ahmednagar.