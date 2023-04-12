Committed to bring homeopathy to the forefront

Union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad expressed his commitment to bringing homeopathy to the forefront at a programme held by the Homeopathy association on the World Homeopathy Day on April 10. He also suggested that efforts should be made to work in the field of homeopathy studies and research to bring the science's usefulness and effectiveness before the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of the DKMM college, Dr Mohammad Furkhan pointed out that the admission process for homeopathy is complicated and needs to be simplified. Despite repeated complaints, 540 degrees and 130 post-graduate posts are vacant due to the complex process and lack of coordination. Dr JD Patil was felicitated with a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his remarkable contribution to the field of homeopathy.

The association felicitated doctors and homeopathy doctors who provide outstanding patient care. Dr Balasaheb Pawar expressed regret that homeopathy does not receive equal status in Maharashtra compared to other states and urged Dr Karad to attract attention to the matter. Cooperation minister Atul Save, Dr PM Darakh, Subhash Zambad, Dr Prakash Zambad, Dr Harish Nagadkar, senate member of University of Health Sciences Balasaheb Pawar and others were present.