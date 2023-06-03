Committed to making students 'all-rounders'

Parents, children spend their Saturday in the 'Lokmat Education Fair'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the era of competition, students have to be on the top in the exams. Moreover, various skills have to be acquired. Well-known educational institutions have their aim set for making students 'all-rounders' and also excel them in sports. In order to make students self-reliant in every field, various innovative experiments are being done in the school. The 'Lokmat Education Fair-2023' is fulfilling all these needs.

On the second day of this educational exhibition on Saturday, parents participated with their children in the air-conditioned hall of Lokmat Bhavan. From 11 am to 8 pm, parents were seen taking information at the exhibition. Large educational groups of the country, renowned private universities, institutions providing high quality and finest education in the country have set up their stalls in this exhibition.

The fact that not only Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also educational institutions from Nagar, Pune, Indore, Kota participated in this exhibition shows how far the fame of this exhibition has reached. Multiple options from kindergarten to higher education are available here. Not only this, the organization promoting doing MBBS in Russia is also becoming a positive side of this exhibition.

The crowd had gathered on Saturday as if the parents wanted to devote their Saturday to the 'educational exhibition'. While some wanted to get their children admitted to pre-primary schools, others came to the exhibition in search of foundation courses.

While coming looking for options after 10th, 12th, while some for good coaching classes. They were visiting the stalls of every educational institution with a variety of questions. It was seen that the parents also spared time for the future of their children. Many people sat for hours in the air-conditioned hall and learned about the various courses of the educational institutes. When these parents came out of the exhibition, their faces were filled with satisfaction. They were evidently happy to learn about new career paths. Some college students came with their friends. Even though the exhibition closed at 8 pm, many parents were sitting at the stalls and taking information. The expert staff gave information with equal enthusiasm.

Today is the last day of the exhibition

Sunday is the final day of the three-day 'Lokmat Education Fair'. In this exhibition, from 11 am to 8 pm, there are stalls of educational institutions in the city and the state and abroad, and all the information from school to higher education is available at one place. Organizers have appealed to visit the exhibition for the bright future of the children.

--Educational institutes with latest facility and large playground first choice

--Students passing out SSC and HSC exams throng the exhibition

--Students and parents more interested in foundation course

--Huge enthusiasm regarding new educational policy