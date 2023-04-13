Committed to propagate Ambedkar globally

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Once Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar said that he has four eyes, two are the physical eyes and two are the internal ones, of which one is the eye of knowledge and the other is (Dhamma) moral conduct. His intellectual ambit knew no boundaries. He studied laws, social sciences, religion, politics, economics, and other subjects. Similarly, global organizations, world debates, human rights, and others have also been studied. His extensive writings and speeches have been compiled in 22 extensive volumes.

Most of the time, we find that the old and outdated thoughts of the great men do not co-relate with the changing conditions of the present era. However, the thoughts propounded by Dr Ambedkar in the decades of 1930s, 40s, and 50s are so relevant and farsighted that they can be correlated even to the present situations. We can utilize it even today and can get remedies and suggestions from it. Hence, it is important to deeply study and analyze these thoughts. Hence, we have decided to bring this literature to the global platform, says AIC software project coordinator Prashant Nema.

Website baws.in has been established so that the writings and speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should be readily available for the common readers. His literary work is available on this website in digital format and accessible to anyone so that he can read it on his mobile phone, laptop, or desktop easily, and that too free of cost. The website has been established using the latest technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. The website will be launched on the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14.

Let’s Read Babasaheb

We, the followers of Dr Ambedkar, resolved to preserve his writing and speeches and make them available to the whole world at their fingertips. We are pleased to present them in the form of an accessible, shareable, and researchable web archive. We hope that it would be a useful tool to access and share the content while getting inspired. We also hope that it would introduce Dr Ambedkar’s writings to new audiences, particularly students and scholars at all levels.

Driven by the support of Ambedkar International Centre, USA, a team of volunteer programmers has turned the individual volumes of Ambedkar’s writings and speeches into a fully researchable database. They also translated Babasaheb's original Marathi articles into English for universal readers, says content development team coordinator Sagar Kamble.