Committee for PG admissions formed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasahabe Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has set up a 22-member committee for the postgraduate courses admission process for the academic year 2023-24.

The university will implement an online admission process in all the postgraduate and undergraduate departments of the city and Dharashiv campuses, Model College of Ghansaungi and Social Work College in the city.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole formed the 22-member panel led by Dr Suresh Gaikwad for smoothly holding the admission process.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, director of Osmanabad sub-centre Dr Duttatray Gaikwad, deputy registrar Dr Ishwar Manza along with teachers and officers are on the panel. A meeting of the committee will be held at Management Council Hall at 3 pm on April 28 to discuss admissions process planning and timetable for the new academic year.