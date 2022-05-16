Common man’s protection from imperialism is true Indian patriotism: Narkar

Aurangabad, May 16:

“Protection of a common man from imperialism is a true Indian patriotism,” said Uday Narkar, the newly elected State Secretary of CPI-M.

He was speaking at a general body meeting of the party organised here. Uday Narkar said that fascist parties always want a community to brand it criminal. “Muslims, Dalits and other minorities are being targeted in India on the line of Jews in Germany. Every Indian who visits a petrol pump is being looted. The cost of an LPG gas cylinder is Rs 350 while one has to purchase it at Rs 1000. This is a loot being done from behind Hindu nationalism to hide burning issues,” he added.

Senior CPI-M leader Pandit Munde, its district secretary Bhagwan Bhojane, Laxman Sakrudkar, member of Secretary Board Bhausaheb Jhirpe, is City unit secretary Shrikant Phopse, Comrade Daniel, Usman Choudhary, Sachin Gandle, Satish Kulkarni, Sunil Rathod and others were present.