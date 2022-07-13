Communication with Waladgaon-Pandhapur lost due to flooding in Kham river

Aurangabad, July 13:

The contact between Waladgaon and Pandhapur was snapped after Kham river was flooded first time in the current monsoon season.

Water gathered in low-lying areas of Waluj Mahanagar after heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Water was flowing from the bridge which connects Waladgaon-Pandharpur from 5 pm onwards with flooding in Kham river.

The workers had to return home to Waladgaon via A S Club and Patoda route through a private vehicle when the water level on the bridge increased. The water level at Tembhur project and percolation tank has also increased due to incessant rains. The areas received light to heavy rainfall since Ashadi Yatra. The residents have not seen the sun for the past four days.

It started raining at Waluj, Pandharpur, Nayaranpur, Jogeshwari, Ranjangaon, Waladgaon, Patoda, Golwadi, Tisgaon, Sajapur-Karodi, Wadgaon and Bajajnagar since this morning. The pace of rain turned heavy at 12 noon and continued until 2 pm.

There was water logging into the house of low-lying areas like Salampurenagar in Wadgaon Kolhati, New Ambedkarnagar in Jogeshwari, and Anna Bhau Sathenagar in Waluj. The roads in low-lying areas of Bajajnagar turned into small ponds. Farmers of the areas who are happy because of raining said that the current rainfall would help for good crops.