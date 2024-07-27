Company supervisor robbed near A S Club

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A company supervisor was robbed of Rs 1.14 lakh near A S Club on Wednesday night by two robbers. The robbers snatched cash Rs 3,000, a silver chain and transferred Rs 90,000 from his PhonePe account.

According to details, Sachin Raosaheb Kale (31, Chikalthan) works as a supervisor at Graware Company. He was going to the company at 9 pm on Wednesday on his motorcycle.

He parked his two-wheeler along the roadside to reply to a nature’s call near A S Club at 10 pm. Two persons came from the darkness and beat him up. They also snatched away cash of Rs 3,000, a mobile phone and a silver chain at the knifepoint. They also asked for the password of PhonePe and ran away taking benefit of the darkness.

Kale informed the whole incident to a peanut vendor who was standing at some distance away. He took his (vendor’s) phone and shared the incident with his family. The complainant also asked his wife to contact the customer service centre of the Bank of Maharashtra from her phone and stop all online traction from his contact number. Later, he left for the company. Kale’s wife Pallavi received information from the Phone Pe company that Rs 90,000 in five instalments.

He lodged a complaint against two robbers for Rs 1.14 robbery including cash. Based on Kale’s complaint, a case was registered with MIDC Waluj Police Station. Assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde is on the case.