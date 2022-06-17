Company workers assaulted while returning home

Case against 6 persons in Waluj police station

Aurangabad, June 17:

Four workers returning home from the company were beaten up on the road and their two-wheelers were vandalized. The incident occurred on Thursday on Wadgaon road. A case has been registered against six persons at MIDC Waluj police station.

According to police, Ankush Sahebrao Baduge (31, Wadgaon) works in a company in Waluj MIDC. After leaving the company at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, Ankush along with Satish Gaikwad, Deepak Nimbrot and S Deshmukh were returning home on three two-wheelers via Zambad Chowk. Karan Saleh and an unidentified youth were also passing from the same road. Ankush overtook Saleh's motorcycle to go ahead. This angered Saleh and his friend and they started arguing with Ankush. They then hit Ankush with a brick. While Ankush's friends were meditating, they were also attacked by the two. Due to the sudden attack, Ankush and his friends left their bikes on the spot and ran away.

Getting information, Ankush’s brother Sahebrao reached the spot. They again went to the spot to fetch their motorcycles. Saleh then called his five other accomplices and beat Ankush and his brother Sahebrao as well as three other workers and damaged their two-wheelers. A case has been registered against Saleh and his five accomplices in the MIDC Waluj police station on the complaint of Baduge. PSI Sandeep Shinde is further investigating the case.