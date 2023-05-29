Competitive exam toppers' secrete lies in ‘foundation’: Govind Kabra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The days of writing an answer in eight to ten lines for a question in an examination have gone. The habit of rote learning should be changed now. The reason is that 50 per cent Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked in the examination, irrespective of the board, as per the New Education Policy (NEP). For this, students should have clarity in their minds about the basic concept of the subject. They should be admitted to the foundation course from the 5th standard onwards to strengthen the base of the concepts.

Those who topped the competitive examinations, strengthened their foundation of studies through the 'Foundation Course,” said Govind Kabra, director of Dnyandeep Foundation Center (DFC)

while sharing the secret of success with the students and parents.

He was speaking in a question and answer session (Prashna Tumche, Uttar Amche) jointly organised by Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) and DFC on the lawn of Lokmat Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The huge crowd of students and parents gathered at Lokmat Bhavan showed how much they have interest and curiosity about the NEP and the competitive examinations.

The programme which was an interactive session proved helpful in clearing the doubts of the participants. Abha Kabra who received questions from students and parents, put them before Govind Kabra. He gave their answers in detail.

Q: What will be the nature of NEP related to the study?

Answer: There were subject-wise courses, so far. Due to this, you have to write the answer in two lines, four lines and eight lines in the examination. Before the 10th examination, students used to solve question papers from the previous 10 years. It was considered that if you practice the question papers, you will get 90 per cent marks. Skills were not developed in the students who studied on the basis of this style.

In the NEP, it is expected that in early childhood education, students (till the age of 8 years) should develop a curiosity for knowledge, an attitude based on logic and a good thinking ability.

Q: Since when DFC adopted using the 'MCQ' pattern?

Answer: DFC already knew the importance of the 'MCQ' pattern. It started a foundation course in 2006. Because of this, DFC has maintained the legacy of toppers in every competitive examination conducted during the last 17 years.

Q: Which student will progress in the competition?

Answer: There is scope for students' creativity, research attitude, and mental and physical abilities in the NEP. For this, students will have to focus on Yoga, Pranayam, exercise and lay stress for one hour for outdoor sports every day to increase consistency, concentration and physical and mental fitness. A student who follows this lifestyle will be ahead of all in competition in future.

