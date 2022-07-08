Complainant accuses police of slow investigation

Aurangabad, July 8:

The land owner stole Gym equipment amounting to Rs 36.15 lakh of the tenant gym operator. A case was registered with Pundliknagar police station in this regard on November 2021. The police on Thursday seized very few stolen articles after eight months and that too when the complainant informed the police about these articles.

According to details, Gym operator Sheela Panzade since June 9, 2014 ran a gym at Om Shivsai Tower, owned by Sumit Shivkishor Trivedi (Kanchanwadi). Panzade used to pay Rs 75,000 per month as rent.

As the gym was making lucrative business, Trivedi asked Panzade to make him parter in the gym business. However, she refused it. Hence, he started torturing her by interrupting the power supply and in other ways. Later, he asked Panzade to pay Rs 5 lakh for the repairing of the roof of the gym. As she refused, he locked the gym. Between, October 9 and 25, 2017, he stole all the equipment from the gym. Later, a case was registered against Trivedi with Pundliknagar police station on November 20, 2021. The investigation of the case was given to API Sheshrao Khatane. The complainant informed the police that Trivedi has kept the stole equiment in his house at Sadguru Shivanand Lawns at Nakshatrawadi, but the police neglected it, the complainant alleged.

On Thursday, the complainant stayed all day long in the police station demanding to seize the stolen articles. Hence, the police seized three ACs, table and chairs from Nakshatrawadi. The complainant informed the police that the accused has sold the remaining to various gym owners in the city and some of the articles are kept in his house. Still, the police has not taken any action, she said.

Accused Sumit Trivedi has recently joined Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is planning to contest the municipal corporation election. He has gained anticipatory bail due to the slow investigation of the police, the complainant alleged.

Pundliknagar police station PI Dilip Gangurde said, the case is old. The complainant and the accused have given complaints against each other. They have also approached the court. When the police will receive information of the remaining equiment, it will be seized, he said.