Complainant beaten by encroachers in front of government personnel in Sajapur

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Enraged encroachers bet the complainant mercilessly in front of the government officials and personnel, who had come to inspect the encroachment in Sajapur. The incident took place on January 14 (Tuesday) afternoon. Seeing the victim in a pool of blood, the government staff, fled away from the spot. The name of the injured victim is Shahnoor Hasan Shaikh (44, Sajapur).

Around nine months ago, Shahnoor had complained to the Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, and other authorities regarding the encroachment on village land in Sajapur by the accused, Suleman Shaikh Rustum, who had built a house there. In connection with this complaint, the concerned officials and the complainant, Shahnoor, arrived at the site around noon on Tuesday (January 14), to conduct a physical inspection of the encroachment.

Seeing them, Suleman and his two sons - Suhail and Sami - got angry and started abusing Shahnoor and later on started beating him mercilessly with lathis. Due to the sudden occurrence of the incident, the government officer and other personnel panicked, leaving the inspection incomplete, and left the spot. The villagers and relatives of Shahnoor admitted him to a private hospital in Bajajnagar. Meanwhile, acting upon the complaint of Shahnoor, the police registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is on by PSI Raosaheb Kakad.

Box

Why do officials flee away?

Despite the encroacher assaulting the complainant and obstructing government work in front of the Village Development Officer (VDO) and other officials and staff, the concerned officials did not file a complaint against the encroacher. Instead, they fled the scene, which was a matter of regret, as expressed by the complainant, Shahnoor, while speaking to the newspaper.