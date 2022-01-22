Complainant gets Rs 50 K compensation over car damage in theatre

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

District Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (DCGRF) directed Anjali Carnival Cinema to pay Rs 50,000 compensation to complainant Deepak Bharat Waghmare after his vehicle was damaged due to a falling tree.

According to details, Waghmare had gone to watch movies at Anjali Carnival Cinema.

He parked his vehicles in the parking lot of the theatre and also paid parking charges.

After the end of the move, Waghmare reached the parking lot and found that his vehicle was damaged after a tree fell on it.

So, he lodged a complaint with DCGRF through adv Rahul Malani. After hearing the complaint, the Forum ruled that the theatre had no right to charge parking fees. Since the theatre is responsible for the loss of the vehicle, it should pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the complainant. Adv Ankita Mantri assisted adv Malani in the case.