Complaint lodged against construction without permission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mahesh Apartment behind the District Urban Co-operative Bank on Adalat Road is being renovated without taking the permission of the corporation. The flat owners met the municipal commissioner and demanded action against this illegal construction as it can cause losses to lives and property.

In the memorandum submitted in this regard, the flat owners mentioned that the building is around 20 to 25 years old. A garden has been established here and the building is being renovated. The illegal construction is going on for the past six months. The flat owners lodged a complaint with the municipal commissioner and with the Vedantnagar police station.