Complaint lodged against MLC Danve and his supporters

Aurangabad, July 11:

A complaint has been lodged against MLC Ambadas Danve and his activists with Kranti Chowk police station alleging that he and his activists ransacked the motorcycles parked in front of his office. In the complaint, it has been mentioned that MLC Danve and his activists damaged the vehicles. However, Danve has refuted all the allegations.

Police said, MLC Danve’s old office is situated in Ajabnagar area. Near, his office, there are Gavare Tea and Engineers Tea Stalls.

Complainant Kushal Chavriya and his friends Amit Chavaria, Atul Chavaria, Aniket Jawale, Rohit Hiwavale, Aditya Gaikwad and others were taking tea at Engineers Tea Stall on Sunday at around 9.30 pm. MLC Danve was in his office then. His driver came from the office and asked the people to take off their vehicles in front of the office, but none took out of their vehicle. Then, MLC Danve himself came from the office and asked the people to take off the vehicles in front of his office. As no one responded to him he got annoyed. He then called Kranti Chowk PI Dr Ganpat Darade. Until the police arrived, his activists ransacked the parked vehicles in front of MLC Danve’s office, the complainant mentioned in his complaint.

Meanwhile, MLC Danve said, it is not a matter of ransacking the vehicles. Instead, he called the police stating that the bikes were fallen. Someone would have pushed the vehicles.