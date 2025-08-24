Complete ration card e-KYC by August 30 or risk cancellation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ration cards, essential for availing subsidized food grains and other supplies under the Public Distribution System (PDS), will no longer be valid without e-KYC. The government has made e-KYC mandatory for all ration card holders, setting August 30 as the final deadline.

After this date, ration cards without completed e-KYC may be suspended or permanently cancelled. Citizens are therefore urged to complete the process immediately.

What is e-KYC?

e-KYC means linking ration cards with Aadhaar cards to verify beneficiaries. In this process, the Aadhaar details name, address, date of birth, and biometric information are matched with ration card records. This eliminates fake cards and ensures only eligible citizens get ration benefits.

Why is e-KYC necessary?

Transparency: Helps cancel fake cards.

Beneficiary assurance: Ensures benefits go only to the deserving.

Digital India push: Promotes online processes.

Security: Aadhaar-based verification protects data.

Offline process: Visit the nearest ration shop or Common Service Centre with your ration card and Aadhaar card. Biometric verification will complete the e-KYC. The process is free, refuse if anyone demands money.

Demand for Extension for Workers

The government has clarified this is the last chance and urged citizens not to waste time, but to secure their rights by completing e-KYC immediately. However, social activists Runjaji Gaikwad, Maruti Pattekar, and Annasaheb Pakhare have demanded that the deadline be extended to protect the rights of poor workers and labourers.