Conditional bail granted to accused Nanded murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Justice Sanjay A. Deshmukh of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Madan Ambadas Hambarde, an accused in the murder case of Kisan Hari Khose (67) of Waka in Loha tehsil of Nanded.

Considering the possible time taken for the hearing of the case and the filing of the charge sheet, the bench ruled stating that the accused is eligible for bail as per the basic principle of ‘bail is the rule, prison is the exception.’

Box

What is case?

Madan was accused of killing Kisan Khose with a sharp weapon on December 4, 2024, while he was going to his farm. According to the complaint filed by the deceased's son, Parmeshwar, on the day of the incident, 'an unknown person had said that his father had been murdered.

The police alleged that the accused was seen in the CCTV footage near the scene. A total of seven days after the incident, the Osmannagar police registered a murder case against the accused based on the supplementary statement of Khose's nephew Anand Zhotinge. The Kandahar sessions court had rejected his bail application twice.

Box

Arguments on behalf of accused

During the hearing of the bail application, adv Paresh B. Patil (Borse) pointed out that initially a murder case was registered against an unknown person.

The accused's name was not in it. His name was included after the supplementary statement. The weapon used in the crime was seized from another place, not from the scene. There were no blood stains of the deceased on the clothes and weapon of the accused. There are no eyewitnesses to the incident. The case is based on circumstantial evidence. The investigation was completed and the chargesheet has been filed. Adv Patil was assisted by adv Vaibhav Karande.