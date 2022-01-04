Condom manufacturing company duped for Rs 6.50 lakh

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

The Waluj based Universal prophylactic pvt ltd was duped for Rs 6.50 lakh by Gujarat based Messrs Mohini Oxifame on pretext of supplying silicon oil. A case has been registered against two persons in this regard.

Condoms are manufactured by Universal Prophylactic (Plot No K-117) of Waluj MIDC. As the company uses silicone oil for the production of condoms, its manager Sachin Kulkarni had inquired about the oil supply and sales companies from the IndiaMart website. From this website he had contacted Rabbi Lunia of Oxifame Pvt Ltd of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Due to the good price and quality of Mohini company, the order for purchase of Silicon Oil from Universal Company was placed through e-mail on October 9.

Universal was guaranteed to deliver the silicone oil within 10 to 15 days after receiving the payment. Following this guarantee, Rs 7.78 lakh was deposited in the bank account of Mohini Oxifam through RTGS on behalf of Universal company. However, as the company failed to supply the oil in the stipulated time the order was canceled on November 18. The Universal company also demanded to return the money as per the agreement. The Oxifame company administration returned Rs 1.28 lakh, but failed to deposit the remaining amount. Hence universal company accountant Sagar Ramesh Hiwrale lodged a complaint in Waluj MIDC police station against Ravi Luniya, manager Hemant Shah and other associates of Mohini company. PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.