Conference on men’s issues concludes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The International Conference on Men’s Issues was organized by Save Indian Family

Foundation (SIFF) was concluded at Pune recently. More than 300 male activists fighting for men’s rights from all over the country participated.

SIFF co-founder Anil Murty said the suicides of married men are on the rise as compared to those of married women. The suicides of married women remained almost fixed at 28000 per year for the last 15 years but the men’s suicides have increased by 12,000 in two years. lakhs of men are suffering from depression and mental health ailments due to huge stress during marital problems and court cases. Many of these men are losing their jobs and careers. The feminists make tall claims to

fight against patriarchy and toxic masculinity, but they go hiding whenever men face sexism, toxicity, and institutional discrimination, he said.

The activists condemned the women's reservation bill. They demanded the cancellation of the women's reservation bill, the appointment of a special commission to investigate the rising suicides, special courts for NRIs facing court cases, women committing violence against men should be arrested immediately, and others.