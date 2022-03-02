Confidential materials of HSC exams sent to centres; practicals exams conclude today

Aurangabad, March 2:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started sending confidential materials of examinations to the 58 custodians of 408 main centres in sealed boxes on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the last date of registration for the HSC examinations is March 3 (till 11 am). The examinations will commence on March 4.

Considering this, the Aurangabad division began sending confidential materials to the centres.

More than 1.65 lakh HSC students will take their first paper of English subject at Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts on Friday. This time around, the candidates will appear at home centres considering the Covid situation.

There was a rush of centre chiefs and custodians today at the divisional office which had a tight police bandobast.

All the students will have to wear masks and reach the centres around one or one and half hours before the paper begins.

They can carry a water bottle while centres will have to make arrangements of sanitiser. The divisional office is keeping a close eye on all the activities of the examinations. Divisional secretary R P Patil said that the health department would provide aid as per the requirement.

The deaf and dumb students can take the help of a writer and will get 20 minutes extra for each hour.

In the division, there will be total of 31 flying and nine sitting squads which will comprise officers from education officers, primary, secondary, continuous education, deputy education officers, women officers. The officers from social welfare, tribal department, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Nagar Panchayat, tehsildars, bloc education officer will also visit the centres.

There are 408 main centres and 855 sub-centres for the HSC for 1.65 lakh candidates in the division.

The officers from the education department are keeping an eye on sensitive centres to ensure examinations copy free and fearless.

Box

Praticals to be submitted on Mar 4

The practicals and oral examinations of HSC which are based on a 40 per cent syllabus are being held since February 14 and will conclude on March 3. The colleges will submit practical examinations materials at designated centres from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday so that the result can be declared on time.