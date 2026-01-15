Confusion, allegations, and tension over fake Aadhaar cards and polling materials

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During voting, suspects carrying fake Aadhaar cards were spotted near polling centres, sparking tension in City Chowk and Mukundwadi. Seven women were caught at the Panchayat Samiti office, while 8–10 individuals were apprehended in Mukundwadi. Senior officials said no formal complaint was filed, and no action was taken until late at night.

Thursday afternoon, local officials Dnyaneshwar Dange, Sadashiv Pappulwad, and Hanuman Shinde entered hotel rooms in Mukundwadi where election-related materials were found. Vehicles with MH-21 plates were parked nearby. Heated arguments ensued, with officials accusing bias and clashing with police. Alleged bogus voting involved polling centres at the Municipal School, Dnyanesh Vidya Mandir, and Gyanjyot School. Mukundwadi police registered a case against only one young man.

Tight security deployed

Police commissioner Pravin Pawar, deputy commissioner Prashant Swami, assistant commissioner Manish Kalyankar, and police inspector Sachin Ingole, with a large police force, patrolled Mukundwadi, interrogated suspects, and took them into custody. They were released after evening questioning.

Residents of Naregaon arrive at City Chowk

Around 3 pm, seven women with covered faces arrived at the Panchayat Samiti polling centre. Their faces did not match their Aadhaar photos, raising suspicion. They gave vague answers and were taken into custody. City Chowk police confirmed they were Naregaon residents carrying fake Aadhaar cards in names of female voters from Ward 6. How they obtained the cards or who sent them remains unclear.

Who will file the complaint?

The women had clear fake Aadhaar cards, and a young man in Mukundwadi was caught with election-related documents and fake voting cards. Police said election officials should report the matter, but no contact was made until late at night. Ultimately, Mukundwadi police registered a cognizable case only against the young man named Shinde and released him.