Confusion among UPSC & NET aspirants over clash of exam dates

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: There is confusion among the aspirants of the National Eligibility Test (NET) and union Public Service Commission (UPSC) over the clash of examination dates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NET on June 16 while UPSC will also hold the examination on the same date. Thousands of aspirants prepare for the examinations for many months.

Those who have prepared for both examinations will be able to appear for only one test. The schedule of UPSC and NTE tests is fixed every year. The schedule was revised due to elections across the country. There is a demand from aspirants to change the date of the examination so that they can attempt both tests.