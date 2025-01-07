Congress activists beat portraits of BJP leader Bidhuri with footwear

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Congress activists hit the portrait of BJP leader Ramesh Biduri at Ambedkar Nagar on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the use of abusive language against MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Initially, homage was paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. The agitators made a demand that the BJP should expel Ramesh Bidhuri from the party. City Congress General Secretary Manju Lokhande led the movement.

They also raised slogans like Mahilaonke Samman Mein, Congress Ke Maidan Mein, Priyanka Gandhi Tum Sangharsh Karo Hum Tumhare Saath Hai.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress General Secretary Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan, Jagannath Kale, Vice President of the State Minority Congress Ibrahim Pathan, president of the City Minority Congress Moin Inamdar, Anis Patel, Akhef Rajvi, Rekha Raut, State Secretary of the Youth Congress Irfan Ibrahim Pathan, Pratapsinh Holiye, Aruna Landge and others were present.