Congress activists demand issuance of tickets to genuine candidates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Some workers may not have a strong base, but they still expect tickets. To guard against such elements, the party should send observers to every ward, gather accurate information, and only then finalise ticket distribution,” was the candid feedback shared by several workers during the Congress review meeting.

The meeting began in the morning at a lawn on Jalna Road, covering both city and district-level discussions. District president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and city president Shaikh Yusuf presented their reports. Most workers felt that the upcoming local body elections should be contested within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, though a few demanded contesting independently.

Kisan Congress city president Mahendra Ramandwal suggested that observers submit neutral reports so that tickets are given only to candidates with genuine public support.

Other participants included Minority Congress district president Anis Patel, Gangapur tehsil president Suryakant Garad, Sillod tehsil president Bhaskar Ghaywat, Kannad tehsil president Sanjay Jadhav, Minority city president Moin Inamdar, Cantonment block president Umakant Khotkar, Gulmandi block president Kishor Tulshibagwale, women’s representative Deepali Misal, and district women’s president Diksha Pawar spoke on the occasion.

The review meeting continued till evening, after which MPCC chief Harshavardhan Sapkal performed the aarti of Sansthan Ganpati. Later, he also visited the party office at Gandhi Bhavan, Shahganj.

All state-level office bearers residing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar attended the review meeting, though they were not given an opportunity to speak. Vishwajit Kadam arrived late, while Satej Patil did not attend the meeting at all. Sapkal stated that notices would be issued to absent office bearers, asking them to explain their reasons for skipping the review.