Congress agitates against ED on second day

Aurangabad, July 27:

The Congress activists on the second consecutive day agitated against the action taken by Enforcement Department (ED) against Congress leader Soniya Gandhi in the city. The agitation was led by District Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale, City president Yousuf Shaikh.

Former MLC M MShaikh, district women’s wing president Hema Patil, city president Adv Anjali Patil, youth Congress district president Varun Pathrikar, city president Sagar Nagare, Mahendra Ramandwal, state women’s secretary Saroj Masalge Patil, Meenakshi Borde - Deshpande, Deepali Misal, Ravindra Kale, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ibrahim Pathan, Dr Pawan Dongre and others activists participated in large numbers.