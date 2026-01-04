Congress, AIMIM and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi make the most of ‘super Sunday’ in old city prabhags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Symbols were allotted to candidates for the municipal corporation elections on Saturday, informing them of the serial number of their symbol on the EVM. With only 10 days left for campaigning, all political parties took advantage of ‘super Sunday’ on Sunday. In several prabhags of the old city, candidates of the Congress, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) carried out aggressive padayatras. In some places, padayatras of two different parties came face to face, creating brief tension. In the Buddhi Lane area, a candidate’s padayatra was denied entry into a residential locality in the evening.

There are only two ‘super Sundays’ during the election campaign. The first was on Sunday, January 4, while the next will be on January 11. As a result, candidates from all parties have thrown themselves fully into campaigning. Campaigning begins at 9 am and continues till 12 to 1 pm. After a break of two to three hours in the afternoon, campaigning resumes from 4 pm and continues till 10 pm. Intense campaigning was seen in old city prabhags numbered 5, 6, 12, 13 and 14.

Political parties had fixed morning and evening campaigning schedules along with senior leaders, and accordingly campaign rounds were taken out. Party flags were visible everywhere, and independent candidates were also seen campaigning vigorously.