Congress & alliance want separate Constitution for Kashmir: PM Modi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Criticising Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress and its supporting parties want to restore Article 370 in Kashmir.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised on Graham Firth Ground on Thursday for the canvassing of BJP and Mahayuti candidates. PM Modi said that BJP Government dared to abolish Article 370 which Congress could not do during the last six decades.

The State Government of Kashmir passed a resolution for the restoration of the ‘special status article'.

“We want to have Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution in Kashmir like in other parts of the country. The move of restoration of the article shows that Congress wants a separate Constitution in Kashmir,” he said.

Box

1.20 Cr farmers benefit from Kisan Samman Nidhi

“Nearly 1.20 crore farmers from the State benefitted from Kisan Samman Nidhi. Rs 2000 amount deposited in the account of each farmer quarterly. Around Rs 33,000 crore amount was deposited in the accounts of the farmers of the State while 4,000 farmers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are beneficiaries. The income of farmers was doubled with the BJP Government came to power at the Centre and the State,” he said.

Box

BJP led-Mahayuti dared to rename city

He said the BJP-led- Mahayuti Government fulfilled the wish of late Balasaheb Thackeray of renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati.

Sambhajinagar. “Maha Vikas Aghadi which was in power at the State could not dare to rename the city. On the contrary, Congress opposed the renaming,” PM Modi said.

Without taking the name of opposition, he said that some people consider the killer of Sambhaji Maharaj as their messiah which is against the tradition of Maharashtra and Maratha.

Box

Congress doesn’t want OBC in power

Alleging that Congres played the politics of divide and rule, he said that Congress divided OBC, reserved classes in different castes and ruled the country. “Since the beginning, Congress was against reservation. It showed reservation against the country and merit. Congress’mindsetand agenda have not changed until today. It can't digest that a person from OBC has become PM of the country,” he added.