Congress conducts handa morcha to improve water supply

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To attract the attention of higher authorities towards inadequate supply of water, the City Congress Committee along with its women wing organised a ‘handa morcha’ in front of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today morning. The protesters, carrying water pots, made their voices heard with loud slogans that resonated throughout the Town Hall area. Later on, a delegation met the administrator G Sreekanth, and represented the grievances of common people.

According to the agitators even with the monsoon season underway, the city continues to suffer from water scarcity. The general public is extremely frustrated with this ongoing issue. In light of this distress, women and members of the City Congress were forced to organise a robust protest.

The women members began gathering in front of the municipal corporation headquarters with their water pots at 10.30 am. The protest officially started at 11.30 am. The women held various placards, one of which read, “What happened to the promise of water every other day since February 2023?” Another placard demanded, “Water is our right, give us water?” These signs captured the attention of the passers-by and those present. During the protest, activists blocked the main road in front of the municipal headquarters, causing traffic to come to a halt for some time. Hence the police quickly intervened and moved the protesters aside.

During the meeting with the administrator, the delegation highlighted that water is being supplied in many wards on a gap of 10 to 12 days. Some wards have been receiving contaminated water in taps for a long time. The administrator informed that the Congress office-bearers about the ongoing new water supply scheme work, stating that the inconvenience would persist until December 2024. He also suggested the delegation visit the site and inspect the progress of the new scheme work.

The City Congress Committee president Shaikh Yusuf, president of Women's Wing Deepali Misal, Diksha Pawar, Jagannath Kale, Syed Akram, Ibrahim Pathan, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Iqbalsingh Gill, Dr Pawan Dongre, Dr Sartaj Pathan, Gulab Patel, Anis Patel, Vishwas Autade, Ashok Dolas, Jayprakash Naranware, Umakant Khotkar, Shashikala Magare, Anusaya Danke, Kavita Shinde, Vijay Rupekar, Savita Mhaske, Vidya Landge, Shilpa Shah, Salman Nahid, Parvin Deshmukh, Krishna Bhandare, Alankrit Yevatekar, Santosh Didwale, Muddasir Ansari and many others were present in the agitation.