Congress demands action against those opposing Hijab

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The Aurangabad City District Congress Committee (Minority Cell) today demanded action against those, who are Saffronising education (schools, colleges and youths), by opposing Hijab in Karnataka. The Congress leaders

demanded to file sedition charges against them. The party leaders today submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the district collector. They demanded to dissolve the state government and implement President's rule.

The memorandum was submitted in presence of the general secretary (Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee) Zafar Ahmed Khan, City Congress president Hisham Osmani, president of Minority Cell (Marathwada) Ahmed Chaus, former

city president Syed Akram, Shaikh Athar, Muzaffar Khan Pathan, Abdul Khayyum, Shafiq Sarkar, Latif Patel, Yunus Patel, Syed Yunus, Yogesh Thorat, Syed Hameed, Zulfiqar Khan and others were present on the occasion.