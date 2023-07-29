Congress demands booking of Sambhaji Bhide under sedition charges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The City and District Congress Committee office-bearers and members today took out ‘Jode Maro’ agitation demanding the immediate arrest of Sambhaji Bhide for his derogatory remarks and filing a sedition case against him. The agitation was carried out at Kranti Chowk.

The agitators shouted slogans including Bapu Ke Samman Mein, Congress Maidan Mein. The women activists of the party beat the image of Bhide with footwear. Later on, Congress office-bearers visited Kranti Chowk police station and submitted an application demanding to book Bhide under sedition charges.

The District Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale, City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf, former minister of state Anil Patel and OBC cell’s Marathwada president Kanchan Kumar Chate and others led the agitation.

Namdevrao Pawar, Surendra Solunke, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ravindra Kale, Dinkar Omkar, Nimesh Patel, Santosh Bhingare, Syed Akram, Iqbal Singh Gill, Dr Arun Shirsat, Anis Patel, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Dr Pawan Dongre, Sandeep Borse, Mahendra Ramandwal, Rekha Raut, Anita Bhandari, Savita Mhaske, Vaishali Tayade, Rekha Mule, Shakuntala Sable, Mudassar Ansari, Dr Sartaj Pathan and others also participated in this agitation.