Congress demands opening of Haj House in 15 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress party today took an agitation aggressively demanding the administration concern to open the Haj House or else it would launch an indefinite strike to fulfil the demand. The police then detained the leaders and activists and from Begumpura police station they were released to go.

The leader of the agitation and the City Congress Committee president Shaikh Yusuf said, “The party will go on indefinite strike if the Haj House is not opened within a fortnight.”

Today’s agitation was called on by the City District Congress Committee and its Minority Department. The agitators shouted slogans like ‘Kholo Kholo Haj House Kholo’…’Haj House ke Samman Mein Congress Maidan Mein’. Amidst shouting of slogans all the activists gathered at Rangeen Gate and at around 3.45 pm, the agitators by waiving Congress flags in their hands marched towards Haj House via District Collector’s official bungalow and Vande Mataram Hall on foot. The police tried to stop them, but the activists became aggressive and continued to shout slogans. Later on, the police detained these aggressive agitators and took them to the police station in the official vehicle.

Shaikh Yusuf said, “Despite giving several reminders, the Haj House is kept closed although it is needed for the pilgrims. This is a very disappointing act.”

All India Congress Minority Department Naser Nazir Khan and City Minority Department’s City President Moin Inamdar took initiative in organising the agitation. The agitation was participated by District Women President Hema Patil, City President Deepali Misal, former corporator Bhausaheb Jagtap, City SC Cell's Dr Arun Shirsat, Anis Patel, Anil Malode, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Zafar Shaikh, Kaiser Azad, Irfan Khan, Manju Lokhande, Anita Bhandari, Sashikala Magre, Rekha Raut and other office-bearers and activists in large numbers.