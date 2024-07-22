Congress gears up to select candidates for assembly elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As part of the process Congress party has invited applications from candidates who are desirous to contest the forthcoming legislative assembly elections. The deadline to submit the applications is August 10. Meanwhile, the aspirants also have the option to submit their applications at the Congress office in Mumbai, but so far no one from here has done so, according to sources.

For the East constituency, the aspirants Ibrahim Patel, Dr. Zafar Khan, Dr Sartaj Pathan, and Ibrahim Pathan have submitted their applications to the City Congress unit, while the president of the City Congress Committee Shaikh Yusuf has submitted his application for the Central constituency.

From the West constituency, Dr. Jitendra Dehade, Mahendra Ramandwal, Dr. Arun Shirsat, and Vinayak Sarode have filed applications.

The fee for general candidates is Rs 20,000 each, for reserved candidates is Rs 10,000, and for women candidates is Rs 10,000. Only a few have submitted their applications along with the fee, although many have taken the forms but have not yet submitted them.