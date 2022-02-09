Congress holds agitation against PM Modi

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The District Congress, held an agitation at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, Mukundwadi in the morning and on behalf of City Congress at Gandhi Statue, Shahganj on Wednesday evening against the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The activists protested carrying placards and raising slogans.

Speaking in parliament, PM Modi made sensational remarks stating that corona has spread across the country due to Maharashtra. He also made allegations against Congress in the Rajya Sabha. The agitation was staged to protest against the PM's remarks. The agitation in Mukundwadi was led by district Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale and district women's Congress president Hema Patil while the agitation in Shahganj was led by city president Hisham Usmani and city women's president Anjali Wadje. Namdev Pawar, Jagannath Kale, Ramrao Shelke, Surendra Salunke, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and others were present in the agitation.