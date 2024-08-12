Congress leaders call for unity; hard work for victory in assembly elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The victory in the Lok Sabha elections has developed an enthusiastic atmosphere within the Congress party and led to an increase in the number of aspirants for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Hence the review meeting organised by the Congress for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts, on Monday in the city, witnessed an enthusiastic atmosphere as many aspiring candidates arrived with much fanfare to showcase their strengths before leaving.

While MPCC president Nana Patole was speaking, one aspirant entered with a band playing loudly. Even after being asked to stop playing, it continued. Patole then issued a stern warning, saying, "If the musical instrument doesn't stop, I will cancel the ticket of that candidate." Only after this warning did the music stop, allowing Patole to continue his speech.

After the morning press conference, a giant-size pandal was set up at the Gymkhana Club for the review meeting, considering the possibility of rain. The pandal was so full that it was overcrowded, and the attendees had to sit on the ground to listen to the speeches. Patole mentioned that over 1,000 applications from aspiring candidates had been received from the Nanded district alone.

MPs feted

The newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Kalyan Kale (of Jalna) and Dr Shivaji Kalge (of Latur) were felicitated. Nanded MP Vasant Chavan could not attend due to health issues.

Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Satej (Bunty) Patil, Aref Naseem Khan, Amit Deshmukh and among others motivated the party leaders, activists and workers through their speeches. Dr Kalyan Kale made an introductory speech.

Meanwhile, Wadettiwar described the Mahayuti government as a "loot and dacoit" government and criticised Raj Thackeray terming him a confused leader.

Show of strength

The show of strength began with Dr Jitendra Dehade; an aspiring candidate from Kannad Namdev Pawar also reached with supporters; Jalna MLA Kailash Gorantyal was present on the stage, with his supporters arriving while chanting slogans. Suresh Jethliya, Kalyan Borade from Mantha, and others also demonstrated their strength with their supporters.