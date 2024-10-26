Congress nominates M K Deshmukh from East constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) released the second list of 23 candidates, including three from Marathwada—Aurangabad (East), Jalna, and Nilanga constituencies—this afternoon.

The list duly signed by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal mentioned the nomination of Madhukar Deshmukh (alias M K Deshmukh) from Aurangabad (East), Kailas Gorantyal from Jalna, and Abhay Kumar Salunkhe from Nilanga constituencies, respectively.

It may be noted that all eyes of the citizens were set on the political developments in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad (East) constituency after the AIMIM’s veteran leader Dr Gaffar Quadri broke ties was seeking a Congress ticket to contest from the East constituency. He also made rounds of Delhi to meet the party's high commands and expressed his wish.

However, with the declaration of Deshmukh’s name, the chapter of Dr Quadri has been closed.

The education officer (who retired in June 2024) M K Deshmukh, is throwing his hat for the first time in politics. He has been camping in Delhi for the past many days to seek nomination. Here in the city, he had even put on several displays and banners to catch the attention of the voters in the constituency. He is new to politics, but the party relies on him. Meanwhile, the political leaders are eagerly waiting to know the next of AIMIM and to whom it will be nominating from the constituency. It is strongly believed that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel will file his papers from this constituency, but nothing has been confirmed officially. Earlier, it was rumoured that Jaleel would be contesting from Aurangabad (Central), but that issue also got cleared after the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed the candidature of the former corporator Nasser Siddiqui from the Central constituency on Friday.

In Jalna, Congress approved the candidacy of the sitting MLA and senior leader Kailas Gorantyal as he has a stronghold in the constituency.

In Nilanga, the party pinned hope on winning the seat from a youthful MPCC secretary Abhay Kumar Salunkhe.