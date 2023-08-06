Congress optimistic about the future

Nana Patole addresses city women's Congress; demonstrations held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Demonstration was organized by the City Women's Congress at Kranti Chowk on Sunday against the atrocities in Manipur. State Congress president Nana Patole was present at the event, along with women's Congress president Dipali Misal. Congress office bearers and workers chanted slogans like ‘BJP Ko De Tole...Nana Patole...Nana Patole’ and criticized the BJP government. Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, Sheikh Yusuf, Former MP Uttam Singh Pawar, former MLA Namdevrao Pawar and others were present.

Upcoming time is favourable for Congress

During the gathering at Gandhi Bhavan, Nana Patole expressed optimism for the future of the Congress party. He emphasized that the upcoming time is favorable for the Congress party and urged workers to support Rahul Gandhi and spread the party's message across communities.