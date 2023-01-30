Congress pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad City and District Congress Committee paid tributes to the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj, today. Besides, the flag was also hoisted at the venue to mark the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Srinagar.

It may be noted that BJY led by Rahul Gandhi was started from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and concluded in Srinagar on Monday. Hence the MPCC President Nana Patole instructed the local unit to organise the functions. Hence the Congressmen today gathered at Gandhi Bhavan at 9.30 am. The flag-hoisting function was held by the district president Kalyan Kale and the city president Shaikh Yusuf. Besides, a 'padyatra' was also organised by the Professional Congress Committee (PCC) from Kranti Chowk to Gandhi Statue. After the flag hoisting, Sandeep Patil briefed the PCC.

Kale proposed a resolution congratulating Rahul Gandhi for BJY. Former minister Anil Patel seconded it. Kiran Patil, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Pawan Dongre, Ravindra Kale, Anis Patel, Atish Pitale, Kaiser Baba, Prakash Waghmare, Shaikh Rais, Shaikh Athar, Syed Fayazoddin, Asmat Khan and others were present on the occasion.