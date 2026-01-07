Congress protest against Ravindra Chavan over remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress staged a protest at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday against BJP state president Ravindra Chavan for making derogatory remarks about former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. The protest was organised by the city and district Congress committees in the presence of MP Dr Kalyan Kale, district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and city district president Shaikh Yusuf.

Addressing the protest, Congress leaders alleged that BJP leaders were indulging in low-level politics in view of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, which they said did not befit Maharashtra’s political culture. MP Dr Kalyan Kale said that the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, who rose from the post of sarpanch to become chief minister and union minister, was known for his open and affable nature, which earned him friends across party lines. He added that Deshmukh’s well-known friendship with late BJP leader Gopinath Munde seemed to have been forgotten by Ravindra Chavan.

District congress president Kiran Patil Dongalonkar said that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh remain deeply rooted in the hearts of people across Marathwada and would continue to do so. He said these memories could never be erased.

Former state minister Anil Patel, NSUI state president Sagar Salunke, Ravindra Kale, Syed Akram, Dr Sartaj Pathan, Dr Jitendra Dehade, Jagannath Kale, Ibrahim Pathan, Iqbalsingh Gill, Vishal Banswal, Dr Pawan Dongre and others participated in the protest.