Congress protests against inflation, unemployment

Rasta Roko protest under the leadership of state president Kunal Raut

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Leaders and activists of youth Congress and city-and district-based Congress staged a rasta-roko protest at Cidco bus stand chowk on Sunday afternoon against rising inflation and unemployment. On this occasion, the activists protested against the BJP government by wearing garlands of tomatoes, chillies, coriander and lady fingers. The traffic was disrupted for some time.

The protesters alleged that rising unemployment and inflation are at peak. But the BJP government has nothing to do with the poor. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is busy on foreign tours, BJP leaders in the state are busy trying to topple the opposition government and establish power. The activists also raised anti-BJP slogans.

The police used force and arrested youth Congress state president Kunal Raut, Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale and other 15 to 20 activists. They were taken to the police station and released after some time.