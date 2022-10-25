Congress resorts to 'Gandhigiri'; sends money order of Rs 100 to CM, DyCM

The Congress leaders stated that the state government has announced giving ration to BPL category beneficiaries for Rs 100 on the Diwali festival. However, many people failed to get the ration at many places. Some cardholders complained of receiving half kits. Some kits were sans sweet oil, while there was no sugar in some kits. They alleged that some of the ministers in the state government got printed the kits before distributing them. The leaders appealed to the CM and the deputy CM to show how they can celebrate the festival for Rs 100.

They claimed that Maharashtra is undergoing a lean phase after the damage of their crops due to excessive rainfall. In this situation, the government's act is like taming the poor people. The farmers are the backbone of the country but are being ignored. Shinde-Fadnavis are busy in self-promotion and campaigning. Instead of resolving people's problems, the duo are working for their self-interest, publicity and blaming other party leaders. The Congress city secretary Subhash Patil along with Subhash Shukla, Sudhir Wagh and Tukaram Sable sent the money order.