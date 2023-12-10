Congress should apologize to the public

Dr Bhagwat Karad: Congress should take resignation of MP Dheeraj Sahu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Income Tax (IT) department raided the Bolangir office of Congress MP Baldev Sahu and group of companies, one of the liquor manufacturing companies in western Odisha, and seized cash worth around Rs 200 crore. Congress should demand his resignation and apologize to the public, said union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He also announced that corruption will be the main issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

A press conference was held on behalf of BJP on Saturday. State OBC welfare and housing minister Atul Save, city president Shirish Boralkar and Anil Makariye were present. Dr Karad said that in the last 10 years, the IT department raided various businessmen. Thousands of crores of rupees have been confiscated and deposited in the government treasury. Answering a question, he said that the inflation rate in India is low compared to other developed countries. He also expressed his belief that the inflation rate will decrease further. On this occasion, he also gave information about the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan.

Action was taken against Pankaja Munde's factory

Answering the question why IT and ED is not raiding BJP leaders, minister Atul Save said that there is no such thing. Action has also been taken against the BJP leaders. Recently, GST action was taken on Pankaja Munde's factory and many sugar mills of BJP leaders.