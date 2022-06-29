Congress spokesperson resigns

Aurangabad, June 29:

The spokesperson of the City Congress unit Mohsin Ahmed today tendered his resignation over the issue of renaming Aurangabad as ‘Sambhajinagar’ by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday.

The resignation sent to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president stated that the Muslim community will distance itself from Congress due to the renaming of the historic city. Being a representative of the Muslims, I will have to stay with the community. Hence, I am submitting my resignation, he stated.