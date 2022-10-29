Congress vows for success of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Aurangabad Tehsil Congress Committee conducted a meeting to review planning and participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pokhari Phata on Friday.

Aurangabad District Congress Committee (ADCC) president Kalyan Kale announced we will ensure that 10 activists from each village, out of all villages, in the tehsil will participate in the yatra.

It may be noted that Congress icon Rahul Gandhi launched the rally which is passing through various parts of the country. The rally is attracting an overwhelming response which indicates that Congress will see 'Ache Din' in near future, hoped the activists. Meanwhile, the president of the tehsil minority section Jameel Patel was elected during the meeting.

The state president of Congress Seva Dal Vilas Autade, Zaheer Seth Karmadkar, Sudhir Muley, Jaganath Kale, Kailas Ukarde, Hematai Patil, Mohit Jadhav, Santosh Shejul, Rahul Sawant, Surendra Salunke, Shambaba Gavande, Vitthal Korde, Moosa Patel, Gajanan Mate, Tayyab Patel, Babasaheb Mokale, Shivaji Dhakne, Mohammad Shaikh, Amol Kakade, Nandu Kakade, Sawata Gadekar, Jamil Patel and all sarpanchs, chairmen and office bearers of various committees in the tehsil were present on the occasion.