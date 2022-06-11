Congress worries over defections in party

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 11:

The Congress party is presently going through a hardship. The incidents of defections from the party to other parties have pushed the leaders and activists into confusion over designing poll strategy and facing the people in the forthcoming elections.

Maha Vikas Aghadi is an alliance of three parties, but the switching of activists from one party to another party in the alliance is underway.

The Congress tehsil president of Kannad, Baba Mohite, had not joined Shiv Sena in presence of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, during the recent public meeting on June 8.

Assuming that the party has a bleak future, many Congress activists are preferring to switch over to the other parties for their political growth. Many of them are finding NCP as the better option. The State Youth Congress general secretary Anurag Shinde has left Congress to join NCP. Earlier, Gangapur’s former president of municipal council Sanjay Jadhav and his well-wishers joined NCP.

The time has come to analyse why the activists and leaders do not wish to continue their association with Congress. The digital membership drive is also not receiving the expected response.

Meanwhile, Kashinath Kokate who had joined the BJP and Maroti Salve of Shiv Sena, both have returned to NCP. Meanwhile, its efforts are underway to encourage the defection of influential and important leaders and activists from Congress. On other hand, no concrete initiative is being taken by the party to prevent switching over by their members. Hence, there is a dire need for the party superiors to take necessary initiatives and action.